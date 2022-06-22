Triple H tells WWE PC staff “he’s back” at meeting today

WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque is “back,” according to the man himself.

Triple H appeared at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today and spoke to employees, according to John Pollock of POST Wrestling.

Triple H reportedly told people that “he’s back” but there’s no word yet on what that entails.

Furthermore, Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that during Triple H’s meeting held today at the Performance Center, he said he “was there for business reasons and he couldn’t say why yet.”

Triple H was in charge of the WWE NXT brand until suffering a serious cardiac event last fall. He announced this past March that he was back working in the WWE office, but in somewhat of a limited role while he recovered from the health scare. The Game also announced his retirement from in-ring action in March, and had a farewell segment at WrestleMania 38 where he left his boots in the ring.

Triple H is also a WWE Hall of Famer Class of 2019, and has served on WWE’s Executive Committee and Board of Directors since 2015.

There’s no word yet on what is next for Triple H after today’s meeting, but we will keep you updated.