Tony Khan on possibly taking AEW to Japan

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is interested in bringing an AEW tournament to Japan.

Khan recently spoke with Tokyo Sports, with Michael Nakazawa acting as the interpreter, and talked about possibly holding an AEW event in Japan.

“I haven’t held a tournament in another country yet, but I would like to try to deliver AEW to the world,” Khan said via rough Google translation. “Of course, I want to hold a tournament in Japan, and if I do, I would like to invite a lot of new Japanese players. Japan is definitely included in the list of countries where you want to have an AEW tournament.”

Tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door go-home edition of Dynamite will see top NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi make his in-ring debut for the company as he teams with Jon Moxley to face Chris Jericho and Lance Archer. Tanahashi vs. Moxley will then take place at Forbidden Door to crown the new Interim AEW World Champion.

Khan had nothing but praise for Tanahashi when asked about NJPW’s “Ace” talent.

“Tanahashi is a charismatic and legendary person who leads the industry,” Khan said. “He has a very strong heart. … He is an indispensable part of the history of New Japan.”