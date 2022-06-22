Paige booked for Starrcast

Paige is heading to Starrcast, being announced for the Summerslam weekend event. Starrcast announced that the star, who is set to exit WWE when her contract expires on July 7th, will be part of the event. The announcement reads:

She’s a wrestler, actress, entrepreneur, former multi-time Champion & is making her first ever post-#WWE appearance.@RealPaigeWWE is coming to #STARRCAST!

Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in Nashville!

Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in Nashville!

