Paige booked for Starrcast

Jun 22, 2022 - by James Walsh

Paige is heading to Starrcast, being announced for the Summerslam weekend event. Starrcast announced that the star, who is set to exit WWE when her contract expires on July 7th, will be part of the event. The announcement reads:

