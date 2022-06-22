NXT viewership/rating for this week

This week’s taped edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 637,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 4.08% from last week’s 612,000 viewers for the taped episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 50% from last week’s 0.12 rating in the key demo. The 0.18 rating represents 235,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 49.68% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #7 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #25 ranking, and better than the show has ranked as of late.

NXT ranked #58 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #48 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the best key demo rating since the Halloween Havoc special on October 26, 2021, but only the highest total audience since the June 7 episode. It was a fairly normal night on network TV and cable last night, with no major sports competition besides some from the College World Series. Coverage of the January 6 hearings topped the usual cable news competition. This week’s NXT viewership was up 4.08% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 50% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 4.21% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 5.88% from the show that aired one year ago.

The College World Series on ESPN2 topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating, also drawing 1.107 million viewers. MSNBC’s coverage of the January 6 hearings topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.019 million viewers, also drawing a 0.16 key demo rating.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.002 million viewers. America’s Got Talent also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.65 rating.

This week’s taped NXT was shot earlier this month from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and featured full spoilers and a full line-up available ahead of time – Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, Cameron Grimes vs. Edris Enofe, Von Wagner vs. Brooks Jensen, Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Tony D’Angelo in the main event, plus appearances by Toxic Attraction and others.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode