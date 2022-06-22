Notes on The Rock and Alexa Bliss

Jun 22, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Alexa Bliss would like to do a little bit of voice acting, revealing that it’s a goal of hers to voice an animated character. The Raw star, who has already qualified for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match for next month’s PPV of the same name, posted to Twitter on Monday to share the goal, writing:

“I think being the voice of an animated character would be so much fun- future goal”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson comments on buying Tamina a new house….

