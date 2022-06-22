Notes on Becky Lynch and Kushida

– Becky Lynch shared a photo of herself with her and Seth Rollins’ daughter Roux over the weekend. Lynch posted the photo from Mount Rushmore and captioned it:

“All for you kid.”

All for you kid. pic.twitter.com/TK6QRz37aW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 18, 2022

– Kushida returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling for the first time since departing WWE NXT.

KUSHIDA IS BACK! Check out what happened when he confronted Taiji Ishimori, and his first comments backstage in English!https://t.co/Ej3BZJzXHv Watch the #njroad replay NOW!https://t.co/DcxobuLGZK#njpw pic.twitter.com/tf7FNd0BQX — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 21, 2022