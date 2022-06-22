Notes on Becky Lynch and Kushida

Jun 22, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Becky Lynch shared a photo of herself with her and Seth Rollins’ daughter Roux over the weekend. Lynch posted the photo from Mount Rushmore and captioned it:

“All for you kid.”

Kushida returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling for the first time since departing WWE NXT.

