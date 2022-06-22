Nikkita Lyons return updates

Fan favorite Nikkita Lyons is headed back to the WWE NXT 2.0 ring already.

This week’s NXT episode featured a pre-recorded promo of Lyons working out. She said patience is not a virtue – it sucks. Lyons added that she is a woman that needs to be constantly moving and always working, because when she wants something, she goes an gets it.

Lyon then said this is why she’s busting her ass in the gym because once she’s cleared from her injury, there will be no warm-up match or easing her way back in, she’s going “balls to the wall” in NXT. Lyons ended the promo by giving the NXT women’s division a 7-day notice, announcing that she will be back next Tuesday night.

Lyons took to Twitter after NXT and responded to a fan who asked if she’s returning ahead of schedule.

“Partially torn/sprained MCL. Recovery time average is 4-6 weeks [folded hands emoji] thanks to the amazing medical team, I was able to make a pretty speedy recovery [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji],” she wrote.

Lyons was pulled from the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament back in May after suffering what was described as a freak injury while training at the WWE Performance Center. Lyons later revealed that she suffered a partial tear and sprain of her MCL, and that she didn’t need surgery because the MCL was healing itself, but the injury could’ve been much worse. Lyons defeated Arianna Grace in the first round of the Breakout Tournament, and was the favorite to win the whole thing. She was pulled from her semi-finals match against Fallon Henley, and replaced by Tiffany Stratton, who ended up making it to the finals against the winner, Roxanne Perez.

Lyons has been rumored for a push, so it will be interesting to see if that continues when she returns next week.