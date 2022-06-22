News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee with the go-home build for Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Dynamite will be headlined by the AEW in-ring debut of top NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi, who will team with his Forbidden Door opponent Jon Moxley to face Chris Jericho and Lance Archer.

Tonight’s show will also feature the injured Bryan Danielson giving an update on his status for Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts, the final qualifier for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way, and more.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

* Christian Cage will address last week’s attack on Jungle Boy

* Bryan Danielson will address his status for Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero

* Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro in a match to qualify for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door with Miro, PAC, and Tomohiro Ishii

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer and Chris Jericho