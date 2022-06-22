Jordan Devlin repackaged for NXT 2.0

JD McDonagh is coming soon to WWE NXT 2.0.

JD is the former Jordan Devlin of NXT UK and the main NXT brand. This week’s NXT 2.0 episode featured a “coming soon” teaser vignette to introduce the new gimmick for the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

The vignette opened with JD driving his car across a countryside. He said the winds of change in NXT 2.0 are blowing, and if he leaves his penthouse overlooking his city, Dublin City, then you know it’s for a damn good reason. JD then promised that everyone in NXT 2.0 will find out soon, that you never bet against an Ace.

The 32 year old JD has not been seen on WWE TV since coming up short in a “Loser Leaves NXT UK” match against NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov on the May 12 show, which was the 200th episode.

After a successful career in the UK, Devlin began working with WWE in December 2016 for the first-ever WWE UK Title Tournament. He ended up working the NXT UK brand, but later won the NXT Cruiserweight Title at Worlds Collide in January 2020. It was announced that April that Devlin was unable to defend the title due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, and that led to a tournament to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion, which was won by Santos Escobar. Devlin returned to NXT in the spring of 2021, but lost a title unification match against Escobar at Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 2. He then returned to NXT UK and has been there since losing the stipulation match to Dragunov back on May 12.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for McDonagh, or who he will debut against, but we will keep you updated.