Jim Duggan on his cancer battle

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan revealed on Instagram this week that he is close to finishing up his radiation treatments.

As we’ve noted, Duggan announced in late October 2021 that he was going in for prostate cancer surgery, which came after an emergency surgery earlier in the month. He had known about the cancer diagnosis for about a year. Hacksaw underwent successful surgery on October 29 at the MUSC (Medical University of South Carolina) Hospital in Charleston, SC, and planned to take a break from social media but, checked back in mid-November and said he was feeling much better. He then announced in December that he was cancer-free again, but posted another update in late May of this year to announce that his cancer had returned.

In an update, Duggan took to Instagram this week and posted a new video, mentioning that he has to do six more weeks of radiation treatments.

“Hey folks, I was just in there brushing my teeth, getting ready for bed, feeling sorry for myself,” Duggan said. “It wasn’t that long ago I had kidney cancer, I lost a kidney. Then just three years ago, I had all the heart problems, where I was in the ICU unit and ended up having an ablation. Then I had two other incidents where I was in the ICU unit, and then I get diagnosed with prostate cancer, they take out my prostate and I still have to have radiation because the cancer is still in me. I’m sitting there feeling a little sorry for myself.

“Then I look in the mirror, and the man in the mirror is looking back hard at me. And it’s ‘Duggan, pull your head out! Stand up straight! God bless that you have only 6 more weeks of radiation. God bless that you only have six more weeks of radiation. Look around, look around, you got it a lot better than a lot of other people, God bless. So, Hacksaw, pull your head out and I’m going to do it and folks, make sure you get your physicals, save your life.”