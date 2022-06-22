Forbidden Door to air in select theaters across the United States

The AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be airing in select theaters across the United States, including Cinemark, AMC, Emagine Entertainment, Marcus Theaters, and others.

“Forbidden Door has the professional wrestling community buzzing,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “AEW continues to create exciting events that bring fans together in venues like movie theaters to experience their events. We’re proud to partner with AEW and help them continue to grow their fan base and extend their brand across North America.”

In the press release issued, the IWGP World title is listed as being defended by Jay White against a TBD opponent. Last week on Dynamite, White said that he would not be defending the title against Hangman Page or Adam Cole on the show. Further clarification on the match will be coming tonight on Dynamite.

To locate a theater showing the Forbidden Door, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions website at www.joehandpromotions.com.