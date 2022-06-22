Danielson confirms he is not cleared for Forbidden Door & Blood and Guts
Bryan Danielson will not be cleared for Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts, as confirmed on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
Bryan says he feels absolutely fine and will be back very soon.
He has found the “perfect” replacement for him in both matches and we will find out who on Sunday.
The #AmericanDragon @BryanDanielson is here to kick off the show and address #BloodAndGuts and #ForbiddenDoor! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/zLs6cdxWDh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022