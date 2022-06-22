Danielson confirms he is not cleared for Forbidden Door & Blood and Guts

Jun 22, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Bryan Danielson will not be cleared for Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts, as confirmed on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Bryan says he feels absolutely fine and will be back very soon.

He has found the “perfect” replacement for him in both matches and we will find out who on Sunday.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Amber O’Neal

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal