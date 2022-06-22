Buddy Matthews comments on shoulder injury

AEW star Buddy Matthews is currently working while injured.

Matthews took to Instagram this week and posted a new clip from the gym, revealing that he is suffering from a shoulder injury.

“Always a work in progress. Dealing with a shoulder injury which limits a lot of my shoulder movements. But slowly increasing the weight again. He better than you were yesterday!,” he wrote.

It remains to be seen if Matthews will miss any ring time due to the injury. He has not wrestled since losing to PAC on the June 8 Dynamite, which was a qualifier for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door.