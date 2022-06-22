Buddy Matthews comments on shoulder injury

Jun 22, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Photo Credit: WWE

AEW star Buddy Matthews is currently working while injured.

Matthews took to Instagram this week and posted a new clip from the gym, revealing that he is suffering from a shoulder injury.

“Always a work in progress. Dealing with a shoulder injury which limits a lot of my shoulder movements. But slowly increasing the weight again. He better than you were yesterday!,” he wrote.

It remains to be seen if Matthews will miss any ring time due to the injury. He has not wrestled since losing to PAC on the June 8 Dynamite, which was a qualifier for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Amber O’Neal

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal