Against All Odds PPV main event announced

The World Championship match for Impact Against All Odds is official, with the company announcing Josh Alexander’s next opponent on Tuesday. Impact has announced that Alexander will defend his championship against Joe Doering at the July 1st event, as you can see below.

The match was established during Monday night’s taping. The show will air on Impact! Plus. The full announcement reads:

Josh Alexander Defends His IMPACT World Title Against the Undefeated Joe Doering in a High-Stakes Clash at Against All Odds

At Slammiversary, Josh Alexander proved that he is, without a doubt, the future of IMPACT Wrestling as he defeated Eric Young to retain the IMPACT World Title in a grueling contest. But the fight is only just beginning for the “Walking Weapon” as he must now turn his attention towards Against All Odds where he will defend his title against the undefeated powerhouse, Joe Doering. Recently on IMPACT!, Doering scored a disqualification victory over Alexander and with the threat of Violent By Design still looming, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore made the match official. Something has got to give in Atlanta as both Alexander’s IMPACT World Title and Doering’s undefeated streak will be on the line!

Who will seize victory in their battle Against All Odds? Find out LIVE July 1st on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.