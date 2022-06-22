AEW Dark: Elevation and Rampage spoilers from 6/22

— The June 27 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, before Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Excalibur and Mark Henry were on commentary. Dasha Gonzalez did ring announcing

* Anna Jay defeated Heather Reckless by submission

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Joey Jet Avalon and Jordan Cross. Taz accompanied Starks and Hobbs to the ring

* Ruby Soho defeated Missa Kate

* Keith Lee and Shane Strickland defeated Vic Capri and GPA. The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny came out to the stage and stared at Lee and Strickland to set up a future match

* Ethan Page defeated Serpentico. Dan Lambert accompanied Page to the ring

* John Silver defeated Kevin Matthews

* Brody King and Buddy Matthews defeated Brubaker and CJ Esparza. Julia Hart accompanied The House of Black members to the ring

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

— The June 24 edition of AEW Rampage was also taped tonight in Milwaukee, after Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Chris Jericho, Taz and Excalibur were on commentary

* Andrade El Idolo defeated Rey Fenix with the Hammerlock DDT in the opener. Andrade won after former ROH Champion Rush made his debut, hitting Fenix with a low blow while the referee was distracted by Jose and Alex Abrahantes fighting in the ring. They unmasked Fenix after the match but Penta Oscuro rushed the ring with his shovel

* Eddie Kingston cut a promo on Forbidden Door and how excited everyone is. He said he won’t be satisfied until he tastes Chris Jericho’s blood at Blood & Guts, so he can find out how the blood of a coward tastes

* ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb defeated Laynie Luck and Sierra

* Hook defeated The DKC from the NJPW Los Angeles Dojo

* Caprice Coleman comes out for commentary on the main event

* IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb defeated AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler in the main event. Cobb got the pin via Tour of The Islands. After the match, Dax Harwood attacked Cobb’s partner, Great-O-Khan. IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay then attacked but Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero made the save. The show ended with a big brawl but in the middle of the chaos, Eddie Kingston attacked Chris Jericho at the commentary table. Kingston started stabbing Jericho with something as the brawl went on for a very long time

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.