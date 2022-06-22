6/22/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Schiavone heads to the ring to interview Bryan Danielson. Schiavone hypes up Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts, and Danielson says he is going to take the mic from Schiavone is not give it back. Danielson says this week is a great week to be an AEW fan and a professional wrestling fan. Danielson says Forbidden Door is an inter-promotional pay-per-view with the two best professional wrestling companies in the world, which will have loads of great wrestling. He then says you get the opposite in one week, with the bloody spectacle known as Blood and Guts. Danielson says he was expecting to be a part of both of those events, and says Chris Jericho paid Zack Sabre Jr. to challenge him to a match. Danielson says he was excited to prove that he is better than Sabre, and was also going to crush his trachea. Danielson says he was excited to get into Blood and Guts and get revenge on Jericho and his group for what they did in the Anarchy in the Arena Match. Danielson says he has some good news and some bad news. Danielson says he is not cleared to compete at Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts. He says his overall health is just fine so there is no chance that he isn’t coming back, but that’s not even the good news. He says Eddie Kingston is right when he calls him a judgmental pick, and because he is he has high standards. Danielson says he has found the one person that he trusts to take his place at Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts. He says the fans will be astounded of who it is, and he says he came out of the bad guy tunnel and isn’t going to say who it is. He says he also isn’t going to tell Sabre, and we will all find out on Sunday. Sabre makes his way to the stage and stares Danielson down.

Jon Moxley cuts a promo backstage. He says in Las Vegas, we found out that the Jericho Appreciation Society can fight, but next week we will find out if they can survive. Moxley says he, Santana, Ortiz, and Kingston grew up on the streets, and he hates guys like Jericho. Moxley says before that, his match against Hiroshi Tanahashi on Sunday means more to him than anything else. Moxley says Sunday is personal, because once the bell rings he has no respect for anyone.

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy and Roppingi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis)

Romero and Fletcher start the match. Fletcher applies a side-headlock, but Romero comes back with an uppercut and tags in Beretta. Vice double-teams Fletcher, and then Beretta drops him with a clothesline. Davis tags in and takes Beretta down. Beretta comes back with a few chops, but Davis kicks him in the face. Beretta comes back with a suplex and tags in Cassidy. Cassidy stops Davis from charging and puts his hands in his pockets. Cassidy dropkicks Davis into the corner and tags in Romero. Beretta tags in as Romero clotheslines Dave in the corner. Cassidy tosses Davis into Vice, who drop him with a double back elbow. Cassidy sends Davis to the floor as Ospreay is knocked to the floor. Cassidy and Vice go for dive, but they are all caught and rammed into each other. Vice are slammed on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Beretta drops Fletcher with an exploder suplex. Cassidy tags in and delivers his kicks to Davis and Fletcher. He drops them with a double hurricanrana, and then drops Fletcher with a singular one. Cassidy drops Fletcher with a DDT and Ospreay tags in. Romero drops Ospreay with a hurricanana, and Beretta clotheslines him to the floor. Cassidy and Vice dive onto all three guys on the floor, and then Beretta tosses Ospreay back into the ring. Cassidy and Vice triple-team Ospreay. Vice deliver dropkicks and Cassidy splashes onto Ospreay. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out. Ospreay comes back with a chop, but Cassidy delivers a back elbow. Ospreay comes back wiht a few kicks, but Cassidy delivers the Stundog Millionaire. Davis and Romero tag in, and Romero takes him down with a hurricanrana. Romero delivers a few chops, but Davis comes back with one of his own and tags in Fletcher. Fletcher slams Romero to the mat and goes for the cover, but Romero kicks out. Davis tags in, but Romero takes Fletcher down with Sliced Bread. Everyone gets in the ring now and exchanges shots and blows, and then Vice drops Fletcher with a double knee strike.

Beretta tags in and goes for Strong Zero, but Ospreay kicks him in the face. Davis drops Beretta with a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Cassidy breaks it up. Cassidy and Ospreay go to the floor, and Romero take Ospreay out with a dive. Beretta fights off Fletcher and Davis and tags in Cassidy. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch to Fletcher and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Orange Cassidy and Roppingi Vice

-After the match, Great O-Khan and Jeff Cobb come to ringside to join the rest of United Empire. They all get on the apron, but FTR come to the ring to even the sides. United Empire drop off the apron as FTR, Cassidy, and Roppingi Vice stare them down.

Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt are backstage. Dutt says he is so happy for Singh’s debut and Lethal’s win with him, and Lethal says it is time for another celebration when he becomes the new ROH World Television Champion. Lethal says Samoa Joe needs to come back and defend the title against him, or simply vacate it to him.

