WWE stars to appear on Celebrity Game Face

Jun 21, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Photo Credit: WWE

Suspended WWE Superstar Naomi is set to make an appearance on E!’s Celebrity Game Face, which is hosted by Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko.

There’s no word yet on when the episode will air, but a Naomi fan account tweeted the news this week, and it was re-tweeted by Naomi herself.

Eonline.com reports that WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins will also be appearing on the third season of Celebrity Game Face.

Season three of the show premieres tonight on E! at 9pm ET. The Miz previously appeared on the show.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brittany Blake

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal