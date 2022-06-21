WWE stars to appear on Celebrity Game Face

Suspended WWE Superstar Naomi is set to make an appearance on E!’s Celebrity Game Face, which is hosted by Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko.

There’s no word yet on when the episode will air, but a Naomi fan account tweeted the news this week, and it was re-tweeted by Naomi herself.

Eonline.com reports that WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins will also be appearing on the third season of Celebrity Game Face.

Season three of the show premieres tonight on E! at 9pm ET. The Miz previously appeared on the show.