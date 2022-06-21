WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.986 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 17.17% from last week’s 1.695 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.015 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.812 million), the second hour drew 2.076 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.740 million) and the final hour drew 1.868 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.534 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 25.58% from last week’s 0.43 key demo rating. That 0.54 key demo rating represents 709,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 26.38% from the 561,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.43 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 spot. While RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.54 key demo rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.528 million viewers, also drawing a 0.26 key demo rating for the #4 spot.

RAW ranked #8 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, Rachel Maddow Show, and The Ingraham Angle. This is up from last week’s #15 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the highest total audience since the post-WrestleMania 38 episode on April 4, and the highest key demo rating since April 11. RAW had some sports competition from the College World Series on cable, and from the NHL Stanley Cup on network TV, but it was a fairly normal night on TV. This week’s RAW viewership was up 17.17% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 25.58% from last week.

The NHL Stanley Cup pre-show coverage on ABC drew an average of 3.703 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while the Stanley Cup game coverage on ABC at 8:12pm drew 4.103 million viewers, The Neighborhood drew 3.568 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 2.900 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 1.831 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Roswell drew 457,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa De Famosos drew 1.392 million viewers, and Univision’s Mexicana Y El Guero drew 1.155 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The NHL Stanley Cup coverage on ABC drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV, with a 1.20, and the best viewership of the night on network TV with 4.103 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 15.53% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 10.20% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode was the post-Hell In a Cell show.

Monday’s live RAW from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska had just two happenings advertised ahead of time – Elias’ return concert, plus Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a Money In the Bank qualifier, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode