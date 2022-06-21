WWE Money in the Bank: new championship match, new ladder match entrants

The WWE United States Title will be defended at the upcoming Money In the Bank event.

This week’s RAW saw Bobby Lashley win a Gauntlet Match to become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Theory. He defeated Chad Gable, Otis, and then Theory to win the Gauntlet. WWE then announced Lashley vs. Theory for Money In the Bank, with the title on the line.

The Lashley vs. Theory feud began on the post-Hell In a Cell RAW on June 6 after the two had words when Theory denied Lashley’s challenge for a title match. Last week’s RAW then closed with an in-ring pose-down between the two, which ended with Theory blinding Lashley with baby oil, then attacking him and posing for a selfie with the WWE United States Title in the air. This week’s RAW saw Theory come to the ring so he could show everyone the poses they missed last week, via The Theory Invitational Pose-Down. Theory oiled himself up and posed until Lashley crashed the segment, then took the champ out with a big Spear. Theory later went to Adam Pearce and had the Gauntlet made.

Money In the Bank will be Theory’s fourth TV title defense since winning the strap from Finn Balor on the April 18 RAW. Since then he lost to Cody Rhodes via DQ on the May 9 RAW, retained over Mustafa Ali on the May 29 RAW, then retained over Ali again at Hell In a Cell on June 5.

On a related note, two more RAW Superstars have qualified for Money In the Bank.

This week’s RAW saw Omos defeat Riddle to qualify for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. There are now 4 open spots for the 8-man MITB Ladder Match. Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have been confirmed for the bout, while Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn in a qualifier will air on Friday’s SmackDown. The final 3 competitors will be determined on the next two SmackDown episodes and the one RAW episode between now and the event.

The RAW main event saw Asuka defeat Becky Lynch to qualify for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. There are now 3 open spots for the 8-woman MITB Ladder Match. Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan have been confirmed for the match, and Shotzi vs. Aliyah will take place on SmackDown. The final 2 competitors will be determined on the last three TV shows between now and MITB Saturday.

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura or Sami Zayn vs. 3 participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi or Aliyah vs. 2 participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)