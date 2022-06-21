Vince McMahon appears on Raw, hypes Cena’s return

Vince McMahon made his second WWE TV appearance in a week, showing up on last night’s WWE Raw to hype John Cena’s return. McMahon appeared on tonight’s show after appearing on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, his second consecutive appearance since he stepped down as Chairman and CEO due to the investigation by WWE’s Board of Directors into allegations he paid a $3 million hush payment to a former employee that he had an affair with.

On the show, McMahon mentioned that it is the 1,517th edition of Raw and highlighted that it makes it the show’s longest-running episodic television series. He then said that Raw has been on the air for 30 years and that Cena has been on top for two thirds of that time. He hyped that Cena would make his return next week and then exited.