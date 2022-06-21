Video: Elias and Ezekiel appear on Raw together at the same time

During the June 20th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Elias appeared on the show for the first time in almost year. There was a backstage segment with Elias and Ezekiel on the screen at the same time.

Elias later came to the ring for a concert but was interrupted by Kevin Owens. Owens wasn’t convinced that Elias and Ezekiel were different people but then Ezekiel appeared on the titantron. Owens destroyed Elias’ guitar but then Elias hit Owens with another guitar.