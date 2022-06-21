Updates on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is set to air across the country in select movie theaters, courtesy of Joe Hand Promotions.

It was announced today that select movie theaters, including Cinemark, AMC, Emagine Entertainment, Marcus Theaters, and others, will air Forbidden Door this Sunday beginning at 7pm ET.

You can visit joehandpromotions.com and use their “Bar Finder” to enter your zip code and find locations near you that are airing Forbidden Door. It looks as if the average price is around $18 for adults and $18 for kids.

“Forbidden Door has the professional wrestling community buzzing,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions, in a press release. “AEW continues to create exciting events that bring fans together in venues like movie theaters to experience their events. We’re proud to partner with AEW and help them continue to grow their fan base and extend their brand across North America.”

On a related note, today’s press release is the first place where AEW has confirmed that Jay White will defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Forbidden Door. Based on recent AEW TV happenings, it’s been pretty much confirmed that White will defend at the pay-per-view, but now AEW has officially included the match in the Forbidden Door line-up. White’s opponent was not named as “TBA” was listed, but it’s believed that he will defend against Adam Cole and/or “Hangman” Adam Page.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL. Below is the current card:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

TBA vs. Jay White (c)

Rumored to be Adam Cole and/or Adam Page.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta