Updates for this week’s AEW Dynamite lineup

Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir is now official for Wednesday’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce Storm vs. Shafir for Dynamite, which will take place just days before Storm challenges AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The June 8 Dynamite saw Rosa retain her title over Shafir, but Shafir attacked her after the match until Storm made the save. Khan says Shafir is now looking to settle the score on Dynamite, while Storm is looking to solve The Problem.

“When @MarinaShafir attacked @thunderrosa22 after the bell, #ToniStorm helped the champion. Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork, Marina aims to settle the score, while Toni aims to solve #TheProblem ahead of the Thunder-Storm title match on ppv on Sunday!,” Khan wrote.

It was also announced that Christian Cage will be on Dynamite to explain why he attacked Jungle Boy last week.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of Dynamite from the Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

* Christian Cage will address last week’s attack on Jungle Boy

* Bryan Danielson will address his status for Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero

* Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro in a match to qualify for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door with Miro, PAC, and Tomohiro Ishii at New Japan World on June 21

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer and Chris Jericho