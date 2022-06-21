Spoilers: Impact tapings from 6/20

Impact Wrestling returned to the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN on Monday night for another set of Impact TV tapings, featuring the fallout from Slammiversary. These tapings will carry Impact to the Against All Odds special event, which airs on Friday, July 1 from Center Stage in Atlanta. Against All Odds will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.

Below are full tapings from Monday night:

* Black Taurus defeated Andrew Everett in a match taped for Before The Impact

* Impact Digital Media Champion Rich Swann defeated Raj Singh in a non-title match taped for Before The Impact. Brian Myers came out to watch the match and talked through a microphone. At one point Swann fought off Myers and Mahabali Shera, who was at ringside with Singh. After the match, Myers attacked Swann and asked for a Slammiversary rematch at Against All Odds

JUNE 23, 2022 EPISODE:

* Honor No More came to the ring for a promo. Eddie Edwards did the majority of the talking, and said as far as they are concerned, the Impact Originals did not win at Slammiversary, much like Honor No More did not lose. Eddie then changed his mind and said one of us did lose – PCO. Vincent said he brought PCO back to life for Honor No More, not for Impact. Vincent brought up how Traci Brooks attacked Maria Kanellis from behind, D’Lo Brown trying to save the day, and unofficial referee Earl Hebner getting involved, all while Scott D’Amore was sitting there smiling. He implied this was all planned by Impact. Matt Taven said Impact was celebrating 20 years of mediocrity, and they only have a buzz now because of Honor No More, and unfortunately they put money in D’Amore’s pocket. He said he didn’t kill ROH, he saved Impact. America’s Most Wanted (James Storm, Chris Harris) came out and talked about how they earned respect from legends like Sting, Randy Savage, Dusty Rhodes and Mr. Perfect when they came up in TNA. Kenny King insulted them both and Storm mentioned how they made some friends at Slammiversary – out came new Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers. They all brawled (except for Harris) with Honor No More getting the upperhand until The Briscoes made the save

* Mia Yim defeated Chelsea Green. Deonna Purrazzo was at ringside with Green and at one point she interfered by shoving Yim off the top rope. Mickie James ran down and took Purrazzo out

* Shark Boy and Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice. After the match, Violent By Design’s Deaner and Joe Doering attacked all four wrestlers, then called out Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. Josh said he was busy getting ready for their match later tonight. Deaner hyped up Doering as the opponent for Alexander and his challenger for Against All Odds. Josh implied no one has heard from or seen Eric Young since the Slammiversary main event. Deaner and Doering end up double teaming Alexander until security got involved. Alexander cleared the ring and also took out some security. Doering continued fighting security until officials escorted him to the back

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defeated Deaner in a non-title match

* Sami Callihan defeated Jack Price. After the match, Moose attacked Sami and put him through a ringside table

* Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) defeated James Storm and The Briscoes in six-man action. Bennett pinned Mark Briscoe to win. After the match, PCO, Vincent and Kenny King ran down to attack Storm and The Briscoes. The Good Brothers ran out to help Storm and The Briscoes but they had no luck. Honor No More put a chair around Mark’s left ankle and then Taven/Bennett attacked it. Edwards and Vincent took turns attacking Mark’s injured ankle after that

JUNE 30, 2022 EPISODE:

* This is the go-home show for Against All Odds

* Trey Miguel defeated Chris Bey, Laredo Kid and Steve Maclin to become the new #1 contender to X Division Champion Mike Bailey

* Giselle Shaw defeated Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary. Rosemary’s partner Taya Valkyrie was at ringside. Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood were on commentary for this match, and Rayne had her nose bandaged due to the broken nasal bones suffered in the title loss at Slammiversary. Rayne and Dashwood distracted Rosemary and then took out Taya at ringside. Rosemary ran into a knee to the face from Shaw for the pin. After the match, The Influence and Shaw beat up Rosemary. Rayne and Dashwood raised Shaw’s arms and indicated that she has joined The Influence

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Savannah Evans in a non-title match. Tasha Steelz was at ringside with Evans

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers retained over Vincent and PCO. The finish saw Karl Anderson roll up Vincent after a missed Swanton. James Storm was at ringside with The Good Brothers, while Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Kenny King were representing Honor No More. After the match, Honor No More beat down Anderson, Storm and Doc Gallows. Chris Harris came out and stood between Honor No More and Storm. Heath ran down and made the save with a nightstick. Taven was left alone in the ring with The Good Brothers, America’s Most Wanted and Heath, and Storm finished him off with a Last Call superkick

* Ace Austin defeated Alex Zayne. Chris Bey, who came to ringside with Austin, grabbed Zayne at one point, which led to Austin getting the upperhand for the win

* Chris Sabin defeated AEW’s Frankie Kazarian. Alex Shelley was at ringside with Sabin. After the show, Sabin and Kazarian brought Brian Hebner into the ring to celebrate this being his last night with Impact as he is retiring and no longer working as a full-time referee. Earl Hebner joined them, as did the Impact roster. Kazarian gave a speech on how important Impact was to him over the years, most importantly it’s where he met his wife, Traci Brooks. He praised Sabin as being perhaps the best wrestler he’s had the privilege of wrestling, in the same vein as Bobby Eaton, Curt Hennig and Jerry Lynn for wrestlers who don’t get the credit they deserve. Brian also talked about how much Impact meant to him. Scott D’Amore thanked everyone for coming out to wrap up the taping