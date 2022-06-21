News for tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode was taped earlier this month from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

WWE is focusing on three matches for tonight – a “massive showdown” between Alba Fyre and Lash Legend, Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller, plus Tony D’Angelo challenging NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes in the main event, with the title on the line.

The build for the NXT Great American Bash on July 5 will also continue tonight. NXT will resume live episodes next Tuesday night with the Great American Bash go-home episode.

The following matches were taped for tonight’s show:

* Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa

* Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

* Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde

* Cameron Grimes vs. Edris Enofe

* Von Wagner vs. Brooks Jensen

* Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Tony D’Angelo

* Appearances by Wes Lee, Toxic Attraction, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Legado del Fantasma and others