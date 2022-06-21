Ishii qualifies for AEW All-Atlantic championship match at Forbidden Door

Tomohiro Ishii is now official for the Fatal 4 Way to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion at Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Today’s New Japan Road event in Tokyo saw Ishii defeat Clark Connors to earn his spot at Forbidden Door.

Ishii defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru at Monday’s New Japan Road event to qualify for today’s match, while Connors defeated Tomoaki Honma on Monday’s show to qualify for today’s match with Ishii.

The current line-up of confirmed names for the Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door includes Ishii, PAC, and Miro.

Wednesday’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of AEW Dynamite will feature Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro to determine the final participant for the AEW All-Atlantic Title match at Forbidden Door.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL. Below is the current card:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Adam Cole and/or Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)

Rumored and teased but unconfirmed.