Bruce Prichard filling in for John Laurinaitis, WWE notifies talent

WWE’s Senior Vice President and RAW/SmackDown Executive Producer Bruce Prichard is now also working as the Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations.

Prichard is working as the Interim Head of Talent Relations while the WWE Board of Directors investigates the Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis, and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, over allegations of misconduct. While McMahon voluntarily stepped away from his corporate duties last week (but still continuing his creative work) and brought back Stephanie McMahon to work as the Interim CEO & Chairwoman until the investigation concludes, PWInsider reports that a talent memo was issued on Monday night after RAW to announce Prichard’s temporary role change.

WWE also informed the roster that “pending the conclusion of our Board of Directors’ internal investigation” Laurinaitis has been placed on “administrative leave.”

Laurinaitis was not at Friday’s SmackDown, or last night’s RAW. Vince was said to be in a good mood on Friday at SmackDown, and the same goes for his mood at this week’s RAW. For those who missed it, Vince made a surprise but brief appearance on RAW to plug John Cena’s return next week.

It was noted by Fightful Select how there’s a feeling among many in the company that Laurinaitis is as good as gone, with many talents assuming they will never have to work with him again. It was also claimed that several talents were celebrating his impending departure.

Another topic of discussion backstage is how one of the heads of WWE creative is now in charge of Talent Relations.

One source jokingly commented on Vince always tasking Laurinaitis and Prichard with roles, noting, “Vince only knows three people.”

There is said to be at least some concern with Prichard handling both roles because now if a talent wants time off, they have to ask the person who is effectively their filter between creative and Vince.

As we've noted, it was revealed last Wednesday that WWE's Board of Directors have been investigating Vince over a "secret $3 million settlement" he made to a former WWE paralegal that was hired in 2019. Laurinaitis is also being investigated for his involvement, and the Board is looking into other instances with former female employees as well. It was then announced on Friday that Stephanie has returned from her leave of absence to act as the Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman as Vince voluntarily steps away from his Chairman & CEO corporate duties, but still continues his creative responsibilities.

