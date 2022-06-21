Brock Lesnar return a big hit on YouTube with over 4.5 million views

Perhaps Brock Lesnar returning once again and targeting, once again, Roman Reigns feels old as it’s been done a couple of times now but the interest is there judging from WWE’s YouTube channel.

In fact, the video of Lesnar returning and attacking The Bloodline has a whopping 4.5 million viewers in three days, eclipsing any video WWE has uploaded from either Raw or Smackdown for several weeks.

The highlights of Reigns vs Riddle from Smackdown was also a big success, with 1.8 million views and Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the final 15 minutes of Smackdown with the WWE title match and Lesnar’s return had 2,501,000 viewers and 890,000 in the 18-49 demo, a high for the show.

The match even outnumbered the much anticipated Vince McMahon appearance at the start of the show which did 2,326,000 viewers in the opening 15 minutes and 720,000 in the 18-49 demo.

Reigns vs Lesnar will headline SummerSlam this year in a last man standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal title.