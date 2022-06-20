Vince McMahon, Oliver Luck settle XFL lawsuit days before hitting trial

Vince McMahon and former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck have reached a settlement in their lawsuit according to the Sports Business Journal, days after the two failed mediation and the case was headed to trial on July 11.

Luck was seeking $24 million in compensation from Alpha Entertainment LLC, the parent company of the XFL, for wrongful termination. McMahon countersued saying that Luck was fired for leaking confidential information, using his phone for personal use, and abandoning ship when COVID-19 hit, among others.

The settlement terms are unknown but Luck’s attorney filed a motion to get the records permanently sealed.

“The parties reached an agreement to resolve this case on June 16, 2022,” attorney Paul Dobrowski wrote. McMahon’s lawyer, Jerry McDevitt, did not oppose the motion.

The XFL eventually folded and declared bankrupt with Dwayne Johnson and his team purchasing it out of bankruptcy court.

McMahon is now facing an even bigger battle as he is under investigation for a $3 million payout in hush money. Last week, McMahon voluntarily stepped down from Chairman and CEO of WWE pending the outcome of the investigation. His daughter, Stephanie, has been named interim Chairwoman and CEO.