Thunder Rosa accepts Taya Valkyrie’s TripleMania challenge

Thunder Rosa is down for a fight with Taya Valkyrie, accepting the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion’s challenge from Triplemania XXX. At Saturday night’s Triplemania XXX: Tijuana show, Valkyrie laid out a challenge to Rosa to prove who the best women’s wrestler is, calling for the AEW Women’s World Champion to come down to AAA to face her.

Rosa, who defends her title against Toni Storm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, posted to Instagram after the event and accepted as you can see below: