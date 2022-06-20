Tammy Sytch’s attorney files motion to drop her as client

PWInsider is reporting that Steven deLaroche, the attorney who is representing Tammy “Sunny” Sytch in her criminal case, has filed a motion in court asking to drop her as a client.

deLaroche, a former Chief County Judge and Assistant State’s Attorney, wrote in his motion that it is “impossible for the client and attorney to continue to work cooperatively on the case” after an impasse was reached. Apart from that, Sytch has also not complied with the terms of the employment agreement, meaning that she is not paying for his services despite agreeing to previous terms.

It is now up to the court to approve, or deny, the attorney’s request.

Sytch, who is back in jail after a judge revoked her bail in mid-May, was involved in a fatal car crash that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man back in April. She was charged with one count of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.