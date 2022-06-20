Spoilers: WWE Main Event tapings from 6/20 (new 24/7 Champion)

The following WWE Main Event matches were taped tonight from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, to air this Thursday:

* The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor an Damian Priest defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

* Doudrop defeated Dana Brooke to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion. Doudrop won with an assist by Nikki A.S.H.

This is Doudrop’s first reign with the WWE 24/7 Title. Brooke won the title back on the June 6 RAW by defeating Akira Tozawa to begin her 5th reign with the strap.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.