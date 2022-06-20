Ric Flair’s Last Match event moving to a bigger arena in Nashville

The Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match event is moving from the original venue of the Nashville Fairgrounds to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, a near 10,000-seater arena.

The news was originally reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

Ric Flair’s Last Match is set to take place on Monday, July 31 and while no card has been announced yet, the interest for the event forced event organizers to seek a larger venue. The show is being promoted by Starrcast, Thuzio, and airing on FITE.TV.

Tickets purchased for the original Fairgrounds event will be honored in the same location at the new arena.

The Nashville Municipal Auditorium is certainly not new to professional wrestling as it has hosted many NWA, WCW, WWE, ROH, and TNA shows in the past.