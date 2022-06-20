Notes on Gail Kim and Diamond Dallas Page

– DDP recalls how he ended his heat with Ric Flair

Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Diamond Dallas Page talked about a wide range of topics

During it, detailed how he finally sat down with Ric Flair at a Raw show in 2008 and put their heat to an end after their WCW days:

“I knew what I wanted to do. I knew what I wanted to say… He came into the green room; of course, he got swarmed like he always does. Eventually, people moved out, and now it’s just Ric and me… We go out to the side, and I said, ‘You know Ric, I know we’ve had heat on and off over the years.’ He was like, ‘Ah Diamond, don’t worry about that.’ I go, ‘Ric; I’m not worried about it. I want to fix it.’”

“I don’t know how it happened. You know I’ve said some sh*t, you’ve said some sh*t, and I just want to fix it. I’d love to start all over again. I said I love Ric Flair; I don’t want to feel this way about you; I don’t want you to feel this way about me. I said, ‘I’m Diamond Dallas Page, and I put my hand out.’ And he popped. He gave me a hug and a kiss on the forehead and said, ‘ God bless you, brother. From then on, we built a relationship.”

– Gail Kim explains why she retired in 2019:

“I couldn’t walk after my matches like, legitimately couldn’t walk. I was using my luggage as almost like a walking stick to get myself from spot to spot. Once I felt like I slowing down in the ring, and maybe the fans couldn’t tell but I knew. That was the first part and then the second part was, ‘Well, what’s the next thing that I want to accomplish?’ And honestly, I had accomplished everything I wanted to. The icing on the cake was just the Hall of Fame.”

