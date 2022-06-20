News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska as the Road to Money In the Bank continues.

WWE has not announced Riddle for tonight’s show, but he is being advertised by the arena and the WWE Events website, just days after losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown. The arena has Riddle vs. Seth Rollins advertised, likely for a dark main event.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also likely to appear tonight. They were announced to defend against The Street Profits at Money In the Bank.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Elias returns to RAW for a concert

* Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a Women’s Money In the Bank qualifier