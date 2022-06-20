LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of referee Tim White, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 68. We cut to the usual opening video. We’re now live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair spinning her hair as fans cheer her on. The announcers hype tonight’s RAW line-up and how Brock Lesnar returned to confront Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown following Reigns’ win over Riddle.

Belair takes the mic and welcomes us to the freshest show on TV. She says as a fighting champion, she was looking forward to defending against Rhea Ripley at Money In the Bank. Belair says she hates to be the one to break this news, but Ripley will not be medically cleared to compete, so their match isn’t happening… yet. Belair goes on about how she will be waiting and ready when Ripley is cleared. Belair announces Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Asuka and Becky Lynch for a Fatal 5 Way on tonight’s show, with the winner challenging her at Money In the Bank.

Belair says all five women are amazing contenders but she is… the music interrupts and out comes Lynch. Lynch says there is only one contender and Belair knows it is she, Lynch. Lynch reminds us she still hasn’t received her rematch after they had the greatest women’s wrestling match in wrestling history. Lynch goes on about how she had the title won at Hell In a Cell, but Belair stole it from her. Lynch says she is being made to jump through hoops but it’s OK because when she wins this Sunday, it will make the title win that much sweeter. The music interrupts and out comes Asuka, and she’s laughing at Lynch.

Asuka asks Lynch if she’s crying again. Asuka enters the ring and asks Lynch if she’s still Big Time Baby. Lynch says maybe Asuka would would be doing better for herself if she stopped making Simpsons memes. The music interrupts and out comes Morgan, who says she’s always ready to fight. Liv is in a great mood tonight but has already earned her spot at Money In the Bank, something Lynch hasn’t. Liv says she will gladly trade that Ladder Match spot for the match with Belair. Carmella is out next. She points to how everyone is a former champion except Liv. Carmella asks the others who thinks we should kick Liv out of the match to make it a Fatal 4 Way.

Liv says she’s here because she’s been here, and if she talks to her like that again, Liv will make sure she has a few more weeks off. They both have more words until the music hits and out comes Bliss to a pop. She’s carrying Lilly and insulting Carmella on the mic. Bliss threatens to beat Carmella’s face in if she doesn’t stop being a hypocrite and leave Liv alone. Belair interrupts and says everyone knows they can run their mouths, but the WWE Universe is ready for some action. Belair hypes the Fatal 5 Way up and her music hits as we go to commercial.

Fatal 5 Way #1 Contender’s Match: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan

Back from the break and we see Liv Morgan, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Carmella facing off in the ring. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has joined the announcers at ringside. The winner of this match will replace the injured Rhea Ripley to challenge Belair at WWE Money In the Bank. The bell rings and they go at it.

Lynch tackles Asuka first and they roll to the floor. Bliss rocks Carmella, then Morgan dropkicks her. Liv and Bliss pose for a pop. Bliss and Liv send Carmella out, then shake hands an go at it as we see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. Liv rolls Bliss up for 2. They trade counters and do the roll around the ring gimmick now, both kicking out at 1 over and over.

Bliss stands up dazed but they go at it again. Bliss drops Liv for a 2 count. They trade more pin attempts while rolling around and around the ring. They get up dazed and knock each other down with fists. Carmella rushes in and tries to steal the pin on each opponent but Bliss and Liv both keep kicking out. Carmella is frustrated.

Asuka comes in and goes at it with Carmella. Asuka with a back-fist to drop Carmella. Asuka shows off but Lynch pulls her to the floor. Bliss drops Carmella for a 2 count. Bliss charges Lynch on the apron but Lynch rocks her and drops her tot he mat. Becky goes to the top for the flying leg drop but she lands hard as Bliss moves. Bliss with a big right hand and knee strike to Lynch. Bliss sends Lynch to the floor with a hurricanrana. Carmella rolls Bliss up for 2. Carmella works Bliss over and screeches in her face, sending her face-first into the mat.

Carmella struts around to boos from the crowd as Belair shakes her head. Bliss and Carmella go at it again but Carmella hits a sit-out Facebuster for 2. Liv comes in and unloads on Carmella, kicking her face-first into the turnbuckles. Liv goes to the top but she takes too long and Carmella shoves her off to the floor, on top of the other three competitors. Liv, Bliss, Asuka and Lynch are down at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lynch is going at it with Liv. Liv mounts offense and nails a missile dropkick, then kips-up for a 2 count. Liv with a series of big offense to Lynch for a 2 count. Lynch blocks Liv in the corner and covers for 2 using the ropes for leverage. Lynch goes to the second rope but Carmella rocks her, then rocks Liv. Carmella launches them both to the mat and covers but Asuka rushes in at the last second to break it. Carmella ends up getting the upperhand on Carmella as well, but she screams out in frustration.

Asuka pulls Carmella and they go at it but Asuka gets dropped. Bliss drops Carmella with double knees. Lynch sends Bliss to the floor. Lynch and Asuka tangle now. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock but Liv dropkicks them to break it. Lynch sends Liv out. Bliss goes to the top but Becky crotches her. Asuka rolls Becky up for 2. Becky comes back with the Man-Handle Slam but Bliss flies off the top with Twisted Bliss to break it up and cover. Liv rushes back in to break Bliss’ pin up. Belair is loving it from ringside. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Bliss and Asuka go at it with big strikes. Becky stopped Bliss from hitting Sister Abigail at one point.

More back and forth with chaos in the ring. Asuka drops Bliss with a kick. Becky sends Asuka to the floor. Liv catches Becky with double knees. Lynch blocks Ob-Livion. Lynch with a Man-Handle Slam to Liv, but Asuka pulls her legs out. Asuka ducks a Lynch punch at ringside, then drops her with a roundhouse kick. Bliss kicks Asuka through the ropes to drop her.

Bliss drags Liv closer to the corner, then goes to the top for Twisted Bliss. Liv gets her knees up and Bliss lands hard. Liv gets up but Carmella superkicks her and covers for the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Carmella

– After the match, Carmella hits the corner to celebrate as a surprised Belair stands up and stares up at her from ringside. The announcers confirm Carmella vs. Belair for Money In the Bank. We go to replays.

– Becky Lynch quickly rushes backstage to Adam Pearce. She’s venting and ranting about what happened and how she should be champion by now. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lynch is still ranting at Pearce in the Gorilla Position. She says because she’s on the Money In the Bank poster, she should be going to Money In the Bank. Pearce says she has to earn it. He makes Lynch vs. Asuka official for tonight’s show, with the winner earning a spot in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Lynch throws a fit when Pearce makes the match for tonight. He walks off.

– We go back to the ring and “No Chance” hits as Vince McMahon makes his way out to a big pop from the crowd. Mike Rome does the introduction as Mr. McMahon struts into the ring.

Vince takes the mic and thanks everyone. He says this is the 1,517th edition of RAW, which continues to make it the longest-running episodic TV show in history. Vince says and for that, he thanks everyone. Vince says RAW has been on the air for almost 30 years, and for 20 of those it’s been dominated by the greatest WWE Superstar of all-time, who will return next week. Vince says he makes reference to no less than Mr. Hustle, Loyalty & Respect – John Cena. The crowd pops and Vince drops the mic, then heads back to the back as “No Chance” starts back up.

– The announcers send us to a video package on Friday’s SmackDown main event, which saw Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Riddle. We also see how Brock Lesnar returned after the match and took out The Bloodline with F5s. The announcers hype Lesnar vs. Reigns in a No Holds Barred match for SummerSlam on July 31 in Nashville.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Riddle to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle is in the ring. He talks about how The Bloodline recently tried to end Randy Orton’s career, and that’s when he promised Randy he’d get vengeance. Riddle says he came so close to beating Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Friday’s SmackDown, but at the end of the day, Roman is Roman, he is The Tribal Chief, and he beat Riddle with a Spear that almost broke him in half.

Riddle says he let himself down, all the fans down, and most importantly, he let his best bro, his mentor Randy down. Fans chant “RK-Bro!” now. Riddle says he may be down but he’s not out, and Roman will have to kill him. Riddle says he may not be able to directly challenge Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title, but he can win Money In the Bank. Riddle knows it’s a long shot, but if he can cash in and win to end Reigns’ reign, and get what he and Randy truly desire. Riddle now calls out Seth Rollins and talks some trash. He says Rollins hit his bro Cody Rhodes in the back with a sledgehammer, and now Riddle wants to hit Rollins in the back with a ladder. The music hits but out comes Omos with MVP instead.

MVP comments on Riddle hanging out with different rappers and smoking their marijuana because that’s the only way he would be so delusional, smoking off their top-shelf stash. MVP goes on about how Omos will give Riddle a bad come-down and stop his Money In the Bank journey tonight. Riddle says he will get high… but he will come down with the RKO on Omos. Riddle drops the mic and plays to the crowd for cheers. Back to commercial.

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Riddle vs. Omos

Back from the break and Riddle immediately rushes Omos as the bell hits. Riddle ends up unloading with kicks in the corner as the referee counts.

Omos comes out of the corner with a big side-slam in the middle of the ring as MVP barks from ringside. Omos yells at Riddle to get up, then runs and nails a big back-splash into the corner. Omos launches Riddle back-first and he hits hard in the corner, going down on the mat.

We see Seth Rollins watching from backstage as Omos puts a boot to Riddle to keep him down. Omos steps on Riddle’s taped-up ribs now. Riddle fights up and out but Omos catches him in mid-air with a bear hug, then squeezes him in the middle of the ring. Riddle fights out as we see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high above the ring, but Omos drops him with ease.

Omos with another big bear hug as MVP yells from ringside. Riddle finally fight out. Omos goes for a chokeslam but Riddle nails a jumping knee to the face. Riddle with running forearms and punches in the corner now. Omos grabs him in mid-air, launching him across the rig. Omos charges in the corner but Riddle gets his feet up.

Riddle nails a top rope Floating Bro but Omos just stumbles into the corner, hes still standing. Omos blocks the RKO and turns it into a big double chokeslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and secure the Money In the Bank spot.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, Omos stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. We come back to louder boos from the crowd. Omos puts Riddle back down with another big chokeslam, then marches out of the ring as we get another replay. Riddle is trying to recover when the music hits and out comes Rollins, slowly strutting to the ring as Riddle slowly gets back to his feet. Rollins immediately rocks Riddle with a shot to the jaw, then tosses him out of the ring and starts laughing. Fans boo as Riddle takes the mic and says he’s sorry, he doesn’t share air time with losers.

Rollins goes on about Riddle being a loser as the boos get louder. Rollins says he shouldn’t be too hard on Riddle because it didn’t matter if he qualified, because no one in the MITB Ladder Match can beat Roman Reigns, because everyone knows only one man in the world has Reigns’ number – Seth Rollins. Rollins says Reigns has been dodging him since he emotionally broke him at the Royal Rumble, but in two weeks, Rollins will grab the contract and then he will go looking for Roman. If we thought the first time Rollins cashed in his Money In the Bank contract was something, you haven’t seen anything yet because Rollins is a visionary, a revolutionary, he is Seth Freakin’ Rollins… Riddle suddenly interrupts and drops Rollins for a pop. Rollins comes right back and dazes him, then puts him down in the middle of the ring with a Stomp. Rollins taunts Riddle as fans boo louder. We go to replays.

– We go back to the break and out comes WWE United States Champion Theory with his title in the air. He’s wearing the head-set from last week as fans boo his entrance. Riddle hits the ring and raises the title as we go back to commercial.