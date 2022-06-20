Flair on getting medical approval to return to the ring, mask vs. mask, Borash on Impact, and more

– Ric Flair on Getting Medical Approval to Return to the Ring

—–

Congrats to the talent and staff at @Impactwrestling on 20 years! #Slammiversary20 — Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) June 20, 2022

—–

Pentagon and Villano IV will put their masks on the line against each other at AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City. The two “advanced” to the Mask vs. Mask finals of the Ruleta De La Muerte, a tournament where the loser moves on, at Saturday night’s AAA TripleMania XXX: Tijuana. Pentagon lost to Blue Demon Jr. and Villano lost to Psycho Clown in the semifinals.

The show is set to take place on October 15th in Mexico City.

—–

Mickie James made an appearance on Battleground Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, James gave high praise to Impact Wrestling’s Tasha Steelz:

“She’s got tons of personality. She’s magic on the mic. This girl is a star. She’s solid in the ring, she has her own style, and she’s very charismatic. For me, she checks all the boxes. She really represents this new generation of women’s wrestling very well because she’s tough in the ring and she is tough as nails.”