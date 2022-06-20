Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo reportedly okay after Slammiversary bump

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo took a major bump at Impact Slammiversary, and a new report has updates on them after the show. The two were part of the Queen of the Mountain match at Sunday’s PPV and were climbing for the ladder when Mia Yim shoved it over, sending both of them crashing out of the ring through a table at ringside.

According to PWInsider, both Green and Purazzo are said to be okay following the match. Jordynne Grace ended up winning the match and the Impact Knockouts Championship.