6/20/22 AEW Elevation Results

Jun 20, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur, and Mark Henry are on commentary from St. Louis, Missouri.

  1. Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb defeated Heather Reckless and Tootie Lynn
  2. Andrade El Idolo (w/Jose the Assistant) defeated Frankie Kazarian
  3. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Heidi Howitzer and Max the Impaler
  4. Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) defeated Davey Vega and Mat Fichett
  5. Anna Jay defeated Rebel
  6. Tony Nese (w/Smart Mark Sterling) defeated Warhorse
  7. Ruby Soho defeated Miranda Gordy
  8. Matt Sydal defeated QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo, and Nick Comoroto)

