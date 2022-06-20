6/20/22 AEW Elevation Results
Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur, and Mark Henry are on commentary from St. Louis, Missouri.
- Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb defeated Heather Reckless and Tootie Lynn
- Andrade El Idolo (w/Jose the Assistant) defeated Frankie Kazarian
- Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Heidi Howitzer and Max the Impaler
- Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) defeated Davey Vega and Mat Fichett
- Anna Jay defeated Rebel
- Tony Nese (w/Smart Mark Sterling) defeated Warhorse
- Ruby Soho defeated Miranda Gordy
- Matt Sydal defeated QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo, and Nick Comoroto)