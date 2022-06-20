6/19/22 WWE house show results from Billings, MT

Jun 20, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch / Asuka / Liv Morgan

– Veer d Robert Roode

– Shinsuke Nakamura d Seth Rollins

– Omos d Montez Ford

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) defeated The New Day

– Aliyah / Raquel Rodriguez / Lacey Evans defeated Natalya / Shayna Baszler / Shotzi Blackheart

– Posedown : Ezekiel d Theory. Afterwards, the two brawled. Ezekiel chased Theory from the ring.

– WWE IC Title : Gunther (c) ( w/ Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet

– Street Fight : Drew McIntyre d Sami Zayn

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM

