6/19/22 WWE house show results from Billings, MT

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch / Asuka / Liv Morgan

– Veer d Robert Roode

– Shinsuke Nakamura d Seth Rollins

– Omos d Montez Ford

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) defeated The New Day

– Aliyah / Raquel Rodriguez / Lacey Evans defeated Natalya / Shayna Baszler / Shotzi Blackheart

– Posedown : Ezekiel d Theory. Afterwards, the two brawled. Ezekiel chased Theory from the ring.

– WWE IC Title : Gunther (c) ( w/ Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet

– Street Fight : Drew McIntyre d Sami Zayn

