6/19/22 WWE house show results from Billings, MT
– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch / Asuka / Liv Morgan
– Veer d Robert Roode
– Shinsuke Nakamura d Seth Rollins
– Omos d Montez Ford
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) defeated The New Day
– Aliyah / Raquel Rodriguez / Lacey Evans defeated Natalya / Shayna Baszler / Shotzi Blackheart
– Posedown : Ezekiel d Theory. Afterwards, the two brawled. Ezekiel chased Theory from the ring.
– WWE IC Title : Gunther (c) ( w/ Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet
– Street Fight : Drew McIntyre d Sami Zayn
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM
.@DMcIntyreWWE talking about Rapid City & it’s clean air & about coming back as soon as possible! #WWERapidCity pic.twitter.com/zfJjLkHV1W
— ✌🏻🖤 ₐₘₐₙdₐ ✨ (@EndOfDays05) June 19, 2022