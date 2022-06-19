WWE News and Notes

– It has originally been noted that Cody Rhodes is set to be out of action following his Torn Pectoral injury. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer has noted that WWE are hoping that Rhodes will be back in time for the 2023 Royal Rumble. It looks as if WWE will revisit Triple H’s injury return from 2002.

– WWE decided to bring Brock Lesnar back into the mix once it became clear that Randy Orton wouldn’t be able to work SummerSlam. WWE were aware of Randy’s injury situation “about three weeks ago”, and secretly hatched plans to install Lesnar as Roman Reigns’ next opponent on the biggest pay-per-view of the summer.

– While speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character Podcast, Happy Corbin revealed that his dream is to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship away from Roman Reigns having only previously held the United States Championship. He said ”We’re all fighting for top spots. We all want to take titles off Roman Reigns. We all want to be The Guy. That’s what we want, that’s why we’re here. If you don’t want that, you shouldn’t be here. That’s the bottom line. I’ve been here for quite a while now, and I am yet to get my hands on that title. It’s still like the dream, the goal.”

– During a recent Twitch livestream, former WWE Producer Dan Ryckert discussed his time in the company, including an incident where he attempted to book former WWE Champion Sycho Sid (aka Sid Vicious) as a guest on WWE’s After the Bell podcast. Sid said he’d want money to appear on After the Bell, and then he attempted Ryckert to produce a podcast for him.

Ryckert said on reaching out to Sycho Sid (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I called Sid once while he was doing landscaping stuff. He was yelling at someone about installing a fence. He said he had a landscaping business, and Sid said he needed a bunch of money to be on the Corey Graves show, and also, he asked me if I’d be his podcast producer and I said no. That’s my Sid story.”

