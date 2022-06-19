Thunder Rosa comments on a possible match against Sasha Banks in AEW

As previously noted, there are reports that Sasha Banks has been released from WWE.

During a virtual signing with The Asylum Wrestling Store, AEW Women’s champion Thunder Rosa commented on Sasha possibly joining AEW…

“I mean, of course everybody’s gonna come for whoever’s on top, right? [Rosa responded when asked about the idea of Sasha Banks showing up in AEW] I’m the biggest prey any predator comes after and I’m ready man. I told you, I’m not afraid of nobody. If Sasha wants — if ‘The Boss’ wants some from La Mera Mera, she got it, she got it coming. Hell yeah. That’s how I do.”

