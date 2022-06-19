Slammiversary 2022, Results

Jun 19, 2022 - by Scott Porter

Join us tonight for Slammiversary 2022.  Preshow coverage begins at 7:30 PM.  The main show starts at 8pm.

Slammiversary 2022 Full Card

  • Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young
  • Impact Knockouts World Championship: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim (Queen of the Mountain Match)
  • Impact X Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Andrew Everett vs. Alex Zayne (Ultimate X Match)
  • Impact World Tag Team Championships: The Briscoes (c) vs. The Good Brothers
  • Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships: The Influence (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary
  • Sami Callihan vs. Moose (Monster’s Ball Match)
  • Impact Originals (Motor City Machine Guns, Frankie Kazarian, Nick Aldis, TBA) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, The OGK, PCO, Vincent)
  • (Kickoff Show) Reverse Battle Royal 
  • (Kickoff Show) Impact Digital Media Championship: Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers

Leave a Reply

