Slammiversary 2022, Results

Join us tonight for Slammiversary 2022. Preshow coverage begins at 7:30 PM. The main show starts at 8pm.
Slammiversary 2022 Full Card
- Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young
- Impact Knockouts World Championship: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim (Queen of the Mountain Match)
- Impact X Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Andrew Everett vs. Alex Zayne (Ultimate X Match)
- Impact World Tag Team Championships: The Briscoes (c) vs. The Good Brothers
- Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships: The Influence (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary
- Sami Callihan vs. Moose (Monster’s Ball Match)
- Impact Originals (Motor City Machine Guns, Frankie Kazarian, Nick Aldis, TBA) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, The OGK, PCO, Vincent)
- (Kickoff Show) Reverse Battle Royal
- (Kickoff Show) Impact Digital Media Championship: Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers