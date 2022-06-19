Slammiversary 2022 live tonight on pay-per-view

Impact Wrestling will celebrate its 20th year anniversary tonight with live Slammiversary on pay-per-view from the Tennessee State Fairgrounds Sports Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The full card is as follows:

Josh Alexander vs Eric Young for the Impact World title; Tasha Steelz vs Chelsea Green vs Deonna Purrazzo vs Jordynne Grace vs Mia Yim in a Queen of the Mountain match for the Impact Knockouts title; Ace Austin vs Kenny King vs Mike Bailey vs Trey Miguel vs Jack Evans vs Alex Zayne in an Ultimate X match for the Impact X Division title; The Briscoes vs The Good Brothers for the Impact World Tag Team titles; The Influence vs Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles; Sami Callihan vs Moose in a Monster’s Ball match; Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Frankie Kazarian, Nick Aldis, and a mystery partner vs Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, and Vincent in a 10-man tag team match; Rich Swann vs Brian Myers for the Impact Digital Media title in the pre-show; and the Reverse Battle Royal also in the pre-show.

Slammiversary 2022 will air on traditional pay-per-view as well as on FITE.TV for $39.99 in the United States and $14.99 everywhere else.