Rousey takes aim at Natalya’s sister and Natalya fires back

Ronda Rousey is scheduled to defend her WWE Smackdown women’s title against Natalya at the 2022 Money in the Bank PLE. Rousey turned up the heat for the match by bringing up Natalya’s sister Jenni and Natalya responded…

Rousey: “Some needs to tell you your discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel is weird and embarrassing, @NatbyNature”

Natalya: “It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories. I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we’re not as weird as your hot takes on life. https://onlyfans.com/jenni-neidhart”