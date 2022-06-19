Prelim viewership numbers for WWE SmackDown, Fenix successful at TripleMania

Jun 19, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– The preliminary numbers on Friday Night Smackdown featuring Vince McMahon opening the episode are out …

– AEW’s Rey Fenix is the new Latin American and Cruiserweight Champion of AAA.

