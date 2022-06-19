Prelim viewership numbers for WWE SmackDown, Fenix successful at TripleMania
– The preliminary numbers on Friday Night Smackdown featuring Vince McMahon opening the episode are out …
Prelim rating for Smackdown last night with Vince McMahon’s brief appearance at the start of the show is 2,274,000.
Expecting 2.4 million for the final, to be reported Monday. Would be highest since at least Sep.
Surprisingly Hour 2 was more highly viewed than Hour 1.
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 18, 2022
Prelim (fast affiliate) measure for Hour 1 was 2,186,000 viewers. Figure about 2,310,000 for a final Hour 1 measurement.
Hour 2 was 2,362,000. Estimating 2,490,000 for the final Hour 2 measurement. pic.twitter.com/qVVpZN67kH
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 19, 2022
– AEW’s Rey Fenix is the new Latin American and Cruiserweight Champion of AAA.
Rey Fenix has won the AAA Cruiserweight and Latin American championships.#TripleManiaXXX pic.twitter.com/9Jlcj3OWNy
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 19, 2022