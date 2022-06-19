Prelim viewership numbers for WWE SmackDown, Fenix successful at TripleMania

– The preliminary numbers on Friday Night Smackdown featuring Vince McMahon opening the episode are out …

Prelim rating for Smackdown last night with Vince McMahon’s brief appearance at the start of the show is 2,274,000.

Expecting 2.4 million for the final, to be reported Monday. Would be highest since at least Sep.

Surprisingly Hour 2 was more highly viewed than Hour 1.

— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 18, 2022