New Impact tag team champions at Slammiversary

Jun 19, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

At Slammiversary, the Good Brothers beat The Briscoes to become 3 Time Impact Tag Team Champions.

After the match America’s Most Wanted return. Storm says that he and Harris both know fighting and drinking, and since both teams in the match have been beating each other up, they might as well be drinking.

Storm tells the haters who doubted that TNA and Impact would last twenty years Sorry about your damn luck.

