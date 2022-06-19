New Impact tag team champions at Slammiversary
At Slammiversary, the Good Brothers beat The Briscoes to become 3 Time Impact Tag Team Champions.
After the match America’s Most Wanted return. Storm says that he and Harris both know fighting and drinking, and since both teams in the match have been beating each other up, they might as well be drinking.
Storm tells the haters who doubted that TNA and Impact would last twenty years Sorry about your damn luck.
WE FIND THE DEFENDANTS GUILTY! @AMWwildcat and @JamesStormBrand – the ICONS America's Most Wanted ARE AT #Slammiversary! pic.twitter.com/axM0Hlp5k3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
#ANDNEW @IMPACTWRESTLING World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers!@MachineGunKA @The_BigLG #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/icbQAwYMkv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022