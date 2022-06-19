Lots of familiar faces return at Slammiversary

Jun 19, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Sting makes an appearance at Slammiversary and talks about how he enjoyed his time in TNA

Dixie Carter returns and introduces Davey Richards as the last man for The Impact Originals against Honor No More

Kurt Angle makes an appearance at Slammiversary and congratulates them on 20 Years

