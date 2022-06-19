Khan touts AEW Dynamite viewership, Moxley vs. Christian announced

– AEW Dynamite Road Rager on Wednesday night drew the lowest viewership number for Dynamite in over a year with 761,000 viewers. Despite that, Tony Khan remains optimistic. He took to Twitter to thank everyone who watched the show and noted that Dynamite was still #1 in their timeslot and tied for #1 in the 18-49 demographic on primetime cable.

“Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Though cable/satellite overall was down, we were #1 in our timeslots for each hour of Dynamite + the show tied for #1 overall for Wednesday! We’re back with a big Friday Night #AEWRampage on TNT tomorrow @ 10pm ET/9pm CT!”

Dynamite did a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demo, good for a tie with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo. The show averaged 761,000 viewers, dropping 168,000 viewers from last week’s show. Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite drew 939,000 viewers.

– It’s official! Blake Christian vs. Jon Moxley for the GCW World Championship on July 29th in Nashville, Tennessee.