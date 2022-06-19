John Morrison tags with Matt Hardy for AAA’s Triplemania XXX match

With Jeff Hardy out of action, Matt Hardy needed a tag team partner for his AAA Triplemania XXX match last night in Tijuana, Mexico.

John Morrison, introduced as Johnny Hardy, ended up being his tag team partner, dressed in typical Hardy attire and doing the usual moves.

The two lost the match against Dralistico and Dragon Lee thanks to Morrison turning on Matt. Hardy was ready to end the match with the Twist of Fate but Morrison low blowed him and then hit the neck breaker, allowing Dralistico to finish Hardy off.

Following the match, Hardy recovered and then hit the Twist of Fate on Morrison as payback.

Jeff was pulled from his match after his third DUI arrest this past Monday in Florida and AAA said the match will go ahead as planned with a mystery partner tagging with Matt.